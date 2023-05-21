Man's friends find it bizarre he doesn't care he is sister's sperm donor. AITA?

Hello all, this is a throw away, so family and friends don't see this and know it's me. My sister and her wife can't have kids together for obvious reasons, so they asked me to be a 'known sperm doner'.
They first brought it up to me years prior jokingly before I was deployed as she lovingly said 'just in case I don't make it back' but like most of the time when my sister has a big ask to make, she just asks and expects an answer right away.
For multiple reasons I said no. The biggest being that a month or so later I was being deployed and didn't have the time to get everything done. She was annoyingly mad for a while but eventually got over it.