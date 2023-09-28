Man doesn't want orthodox ceremony for 2 yo son; family is taking sides. AITA?

When this man is annoyed with his parents and wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for being angry for not wanting an orthodox ceremony for our son?"

This may sound pretty stupid, nevertheless I want to post it here and hear your opinion. My (36) parents, in-laws and wife (34) want to have this orthodox ceremony for our son (2), and I am against it.

While my wife was pregnant and during the first few months after birth, she agreed with me. Later, my in-laws visited us, and she visited them a few times and suddenly she changed her decision and now wants to have this ceremony.

Or rather, she wants to do it for her parents. I am against this, because it celebrates the orthodox hierarchy system and all the hypocrisy it comes with it.