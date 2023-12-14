Man eats pregnant wife's leftovers; she breaks down crying. AITA?

When this man feels like he may have upset his pregnant wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for eating my pregnant wife's leftovers?"

My wife and I have been together for 5 years now, and during this time we have come to an agreement that any leftovers we take home from a restaurant belongs to that person for the next 36 hours, after that it's free game.

My wife just hit 9 weeks into her pregnancy, she's in the high risk category, has been pretty much put to bed rest by the doctors. Since she's in her first trimester, she's nauseous all the time and has been constantly puking her guts out daily.

About a week ago she was actually feeling really good, was moving around, so we decided to go out and eat at our local steakhouse.