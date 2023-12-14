Man eats pregnant wife's leftovers; she breaks down crying. AITA?

When this man feels like he may have upset his pregnant wife, he asks Reddit:
My wife and I have been together for 5 years now, and during this time we have come to an agreement that any leftovers we take home from a restaurant belongs to that person for the next 36 hours, after that it's free game.
My wife just hit 9 weeks into her pregnancy, she's in the high risk category, has been pretty much put to bed rest by the doctors. Since she's in her first trimester, she's nauseous all the time and has been constantly puking her guts out daily.
About a week ago she was actually feeling really good, was moving around, so we decided to go out and eat at our local steakhouse.
We get there, order our food, and the second she got the food, I guess the smell of it just didn't agree with her stomach because she put it to side. We agreed to take it to go since we didn't wanna just waste an entire meal.
Next couple of days she's back in bed, barely eating since nothing was agreeing with her stomach, until last night. She was back in a good mood, and got excited about eating her steak, mashed potatoes and veggies.
I told her I ate it since it's been more than 36 hours, and I was really wanting some more steak.
She just broke down crying, telling me how she's pregnant, she can't control how her body reacts to different foods, how I'm selfish and don't really care about her well-being.
I offered to go back to the restaurant and get her a new steak, but she just got more upset and said that's not the point. Grabbed a spoon, some applesauce and went back into bed to eat it and watch some TV. AITA?
offcier350 writes:
Man, just apologize and go get her the steak and some flowers. Pregnancies can be hard, and it really can make women very emotional. As men, we can't possibly understand what that is like to go through.
You're going to have to cut her some slack here. Furthermore, it doesn't matter who is right or wrong here. That isn't what a marriage is or should be about. You are one unit. Keeping score is not going to lead to anything good.
NAH. Go take care of your pregnant wife, get her some flowers, buy her that steak, rub her feet, say how sorry you are.
partialview9 writes:
YTA. But learn from this. I don't think there's anything comparable to morning/pregnancy sickness that men ever experience (maybe vomiting from chemo for cancer treatment).
It didn't even really stop for me either until I gave birth. Just imagine being starving hungry, knowing you're SO HUNGRY, wanting something in particular so badly, going through getting that food or preparing that food and then it gets in front of you and your stomach is like "eh, no."
Or you put the first bite into your mouth and your stomach goes "PROJECTILE VOMIT NOW" And then you have this food in front of you that you desperately want to eat and your stomach is like "NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE."
The hospital brought some some disgusting hospital food a few hours after I gave birth and it was astonishing how easy eating had become again. I just plowed through that whole plate of food without any argument with my stomach.
experiement626 writes:
NTA. As someone who experienced the woes of pregnancy just over a year ago and had horrible morning sickness for most of it, I understand where your wife is coming from. I also cried over silly things and got upset about little things. This is not your fault. A woman’s body changes so much and she is going through a lot.
The fact that you’re worried about if you are an AH shows that you are trying to do right. Get her another steak if she is up for it, some chocolate and plain/ salted crackers.
The crackers were the only thing that I could keep down and helped a lot. Give it a try. Also, make her feel special and beautiful. She isn’t feeling like her usual herself and may not for a few years