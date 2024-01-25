Man eats pregnant wife's 'special snacks'; she threatens divorce. AITA?

You on the other hand, chose to escalate by refusing to replace the dill pickles until she ate all 6 (six) other non-dill jars. Petty, immature, also unreasonable. Better to acknowledge her displeasure and offer to replace them as soon as you next go to the store.

Both of you need to reflect on your actions and decide if that’s how you want to relate to each other. It seems stressful and unpleasant for both of you.

ozzybay writes:

YTA. A request to refill her FAVORITE pickles should not be that hard to fulfill, you’re just being stubborn it sounds like. There are many hills to die on, this isn’t one of them.