Man embarrasses wife by making her admit that she has a stepson. AITA?

"AITA for embarrassing my wife by making her admit that she has a step-son?"

My (42 M) wife (38 F) Sasha and I have been married for a few months now. We have four children together, and three of them are my step-daughters. They are Sarah (16 F), Emily (14 F), and Hannah (15 F). I have Aiden (10 M) through my previous marriage.

Sasha has always been indifferent to him. I will make it clear that she does not "hate" him and does not make his life difficult in an overt way. She just pretends as if he is not a member of family. I have asked her to warm up to him, but she just shrugs it off. But as there hasn't really been a fight regarding the issue before, I did not want to start one and kept my quiet.