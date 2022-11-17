Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man refuses to adhere to fiancé's family's 'weird' financial traditions, she's livid.

Man refuses to adhere to fiancé's family's 'weird' financial traditions, she's livid.

Maggie Lalley
Nov 17, 2022 | 6:49 PM
ADVERTISING

When this groom to be is annoyed, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to adhere to my gf’s family tradition of making tons of presents to everyone and demanding we have separate bank accounts when we marry?"

Long story short:My gf’s family has this tradition where they make presents to EVERYONE: uncles, aunts, cousins, etc… and spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars each year.

My side of the family doesn’t make presents. I just make a gift to my parents, that’s all, not even my sister, and I don’t ask for presents in return. We just enjoy each other’s company and bake cookies / stuff.

Now, she insists that when we marry I have to participate with her in this tradition. I just politely said no. (I don’t have much money and I just landed a good job, so I want to start saving and buy stuff I like.

Also, I’m extremely difficult to please and hate 99.999% of the presents I get). This blew up in an argument where I told her she can buy all the stupid stuff she wants but with her money, and we will have separate bank accounts.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content