Man refuses to adhere to fiancé's family's 'weird' financial traditions, she's livid.

When this groom to be is annoyed, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to adhere to my gf’s family tradition of making tons of presents to everyone and demanding we have separate bank accounts when we marry?"

Long story short:My gf’s family has this tradition where they make presents to EVERYONE: uncles, aunts, cousins, etc… and spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars each year.

My side of the family doesn’t make presents. I just make a gift to my parents, that’s all, not even my sister, and I don’t ask for presents in return. We just enjoy each other’s company and bake cookies / stuff.

Now, she insists that when we marry I have to participate with her in this tradition. I just politely said no. (I don’t have much money and I just landed a good job, so I want to start saving and buy stuff I like.