Man is furious when he gets AMBUSHED by his daughter from one night stand. AITA?

When this man is upset when his mother ambushes him, he asks Reddit:
Hi guys, this is my first post and english isn't my native language. So earlier this year a girl I ONCE hooked up with texted me and told me she has a 1 year old daughter and I might be the father. I didn't wanna believe her but we took a paternity test and it turned out I really am the father.
She didnt tell me she was pregnant. She didn't tell me when my daughter was born.. no.. she only told me when my daughter was 1 year old!! This and other circumstances led to me not wanting anything to do with her or my daughter. Of course I will pay child support, but she didn't give me any chance to bond with her.
Well, my mother LOVES children and immediately got in contact with the mother and met the child. They've been very close and meeting regularly. I have no problem with that AT ALL. I just don't wanna meet her myself.
Okay so now to the story: My mom broke her foot and needs help at home, so I 'moved' back in to support her. I helped her with her cats, with food and household stuff.
A few days ago I met with a friend and came home very late and slept until 1PM when I was woken up by some voices coming out of my moms bedroom. Mind you, she doesnt have a door and I'm sleeping in the living room, also without a door.
So I listened to the voices and it really was the mother and my child. I didn't wanna meet them, see them, hear them or whatever. I was so mad that my mom would do this to me without waking me up so I can leave...
I just got up and left the house. Later that day I got an angry text from my mom AND my grandma saying I'm a horrible son for just leaving. My grandma said some hurtful stuff about me being like my father. I'm so confused right now... am I really the asshole for just leaving because she invited two people I didn't wanna see?
nikki6 writes:
YTA and a deadbeat dad as parents well. You KNOW she is yours. She’s a year old more then enough time to bond with her. You keep making any excuse so you don’t have to grow up and take responsibility for anything. You’re 22 time to grow up and not sleep till 1 pm.
Also it’s not your house. It’s your moms. I’m sure she can manage on her own without you. How are you helping her by sleeping all day? Again it’s not your house you have no say who comes and goes. Time for you to grow up. Be a father not a deadbeat. YTA big time.
heartserase writes:
YTA. Guess what, you're a father and it's time to act like one and step up for the sake of your kid. It's not their fault they are alive. Imagine how you would feel if your dad never wanted to meet you.
humbleconfidence writes:
YTA. You're at her house. She can invite whoever they want. You also didn't tell her you'll sleep until 1. Who knows when you'll wake up. Even if it's not your kid and just random stranger she can invite whoever to her house really. But extra YTA for not being a dad to a child.