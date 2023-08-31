Man is furious when he gets AMBUSHED by his daughter from one night stand. AITA?

When this man is upset when his mother ambushes him, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for walking out when my mom forced me (22, Male) to meet my daughter?"

Hi guys, this is my first post and english isn't my native language. So earlier this year a girl I ONCE hooked up with texted me and told me she has a 1 year old daughter and I might be the father. I didn't wanna believe her but we took a paternity test and it turned out I really am the father.

She didnt tell me she was pregnant. She didn't tell me when my daughter was born.. no.. she only told me when my daughter was 1 year old!! This and other circumstances led to me not wanting anything to do with her or my daughter. Of course I will pay child support, but she didn't give me any chance to bond with her.