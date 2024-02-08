Man furious when in-laws invade his privacy in his home; desperately needs advice. AITA?

I understand her intentions were well but I didn’t appreciate her going into my room, into my closet. I felt like my privacy was invaded a bit. So I pulled her to the side and essentially told her, I appreciate you trying to help but I’d prefer you not going through my stuff in the future.

Fast forward to today, I come home from work, and she’s cleaned out and reorganized stuff in my office. Now, I’m upset. I just have a big problem with people going through my stuff for whatever reason.

I haven’t said anything to her yet, but I wanted to call her angrily. Another point is that there’s literally no reason to go into my office or bedroom while watching the baby. Nothing there for them.