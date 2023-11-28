Man gets revenge on wife when she 'disrespects' his sick mother. AITA?

I laid into my wife and lost a fair amount of respect for her. She asked me for a divorce and it seems like that’s where we were headed, but after a couple months, we were communicating better, that seemed to melt away and we became loving again. My wife did end up apologizing to my mother and they were on good terms.

My mother took a turn for the worst and sent my wife a check to be used for airfare for Christmas to come visit, however, the terrible, inevitable has happened and my mother passed.

My wife flew me down to be with her before the end but not before, in my opinion, starting an argument about my drinking. (The disagreement started two days before the emergency flight, and subsided the next day because I refused to talk to her about it.)