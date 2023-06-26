Man gets SIL and her two kids dragged away by security at kid's bday party.

When this man feels a bit guilty for going off on his SIL, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for having my SIL and her two kids escorted away by security because she refused to RSVP?'

Last week was our daughter's 16th birthday. We decided to go all out on her party for a variety of reasons. This would include a private tour of a place she's wanted to go to and we rented out a room to have a catered dinner. This should all have been just a smooth ride, Right? Enter my SIL.

My wife and her sister do not get along. They can keep up a causal relationship for the sake of family but that's it. It doesn't help that my experiences with my SIL have been incredibly dramatic. She's quick to play the victim and gaslight. SIL has two daughters who are practically best friends with my daughter. So obviously she wanted to invite them.