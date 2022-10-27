Man maintains relationship with gf's dad after he leaves her mom, gf is furious.

When this man is conflicted about his relatinships with his gf's dad, he asks Reddit:
helppne writes:
Me and my GF Corey (both 27) have been together 5 years. I’ve know her family for a long time and have formed a good relationship with her dad.
We both golf and watch sports together, I consider him a friend. Like 3 years ago it comes out (3rd party) that Corey’s mom was having an affair. Her dad moved out and her mom went nuts.
I was stayed out of it but I refused to accompany Corey to her moms house. I don’t fuck with cheaters and let her go alone unless it is a big Holliday or important event at her moms.
This whole time Corey was pushing her dad to reconcile with her mom. She begged him to try counseling and talked about forgiveness.