Man maintains relationship with gf's dad after he leaves her mom, gf is furious.

When this man is conflicted about his relatinships with his gf's dad, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my GF a hypocrite and saying I can have a relationship with her dad if I want to?"

helppne writes:

Me and my GF Corey (both 27) have been together 5 years. I’ve know her family for a long time and have formed a good relationship with her dad.

We both golf and watch sports together, I consider him a friend. Like 3 years ago it comes out (3rd party) that Corey’s mom was having an affair. Her dad moved out and her mom went nuts.

I was stayed out of it but I refused to accompany Corey to her moms house. I don’t fuck with cheaters and let her go alone unless it is a big Holliday or important event at her moms.