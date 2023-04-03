Son calls grandma when mom 'unfairly' grounds him, she takes his phone too. AITA?

Teenagers can be a handful.

Add to that, a newborn child and the stress skyrockets. One mother was upset when her son knowingly deleted all of her video games to make space for one of his. An annoying, inconsiderate move, but the woman's own mother isn't making anything easier. She says grounding him for this action is wrong and her "precious grandbaby" should be allowed to play whatever he wants.

AITA for taking away my son's access to games for deleting all my progress from all of my games?

Original-Oil-1792

I(34f) have a very spoiled 13 year old son we will call Jr. In our home, we absolutely love gaming when we have the chance, so Jr has access to all of our game systems. He mostly plays the ps5 but occasionally will play the switch.