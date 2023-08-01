Man has 6 bio & step kids. Takes bio daughter to Paris and excludes stepdaughter. AITA?

When this father feels torn about his upcoming father-daughter trip to Paris, he asks Reddit:

My wife and I have been officially together for 6 years, and married for 4, but have known each other for 10 years. Keira and Isla have the same father, who is actively involved in their lives.

However, Makayla’s father is not at all involved and has actively denied her. Since she was 3 I’ve tried to be a father figure to her. Not sure if I am.

I always take my sons to go fishing on the weekends and do other activities that Laila is not interested in. I also do other things with all of the kids together, but never really a father-daughter day with just Laila.



I do have a weak heart for Laila, I’ve never really told her no. So when she asked if we could have a father-daughter trip to Paris, I of course said yes. I told my wife and she was fine with it. I think Laila told Makayla about the trip to Paris.