Man has 6 bio & step kids. Takes bio daughter to Paris and excludes stepdaughter. AITA?

When this father feels torn about his upcoming father-daughter trip to Paris, he asks Reddit:
I(42m) have 3 children from my previous marriage, Olly (17m), Laila (15f), and Sena ( 12m).My current wife (38f) also has three children Keira (21f), Isla (19f), and Makayla (14f).
My wife and I have been officially together for 6 years, and married for 4, but have known each other for 10 years. Keira and Isla have the same father, who is actively involved in their lives.
However, Makayla’s father is not at all involved and has actively denied her. Since she was 3 I’ve tried to be a father figure to her. Not sure if I am.
I always take my sons to go fishing on the weekends and do other activities that Laila is not interested in. I also do other things with all of the kids together, but never really a father-daughter day with just Laila.
I do have a weak heart for Laila, I’ve never really told her no. So when she asked if we could have a father-daughter trip to Paris, I of course said yes. I told my wife and she was fine with it. I think Laila told Makayla about the trip to Paris.
Makayla asked if she could also go on the trip with us. Laila said no, It’s just a trip for my dad and me. Makayla then begged if she could also be on the trip, Laila said no and told her to go on a trip with her own father. Makayla was of course upset and went to her room to cry. My wife heard her and went to ask what happened.
Of course, my wife is also upset and wants me to take Makayla on the trip as well. I asked Laila if she was okay with Makayla going with us and she said no absolutely not.
Laila also said that Isla and Keira also go on a trip with their father and no one is upset, as well as her brothers going on a trip with just me and that isn’t a problem. I kind of agree with Laila on that. My wife on the other hand will be very upset if I don’t take Makayla on the trip with us.
I asked my sister for advice and she said that it is unfair to exclude Makayla and that Laila can not always have her way.
That I should take both or not have a trip at all. I’ve also asked my ex-wife what she thought about the situation and she said that our kids should be my first priority and that it’s unfair to Laila.
I’m thinking of only taking Laila to Paris for a father-daughter trip. I’m not sure if that will make me the asshole, but it seems that no matter what I do someone will be upset. AITA?
agreeablepea1 writes:
YTA. Laila isnt learning this kind of attitude towards her siblings from no where. Makayla only knows one proper father, and his daughter is throwing it in her face that the only dad she knows isnt actually her dad. Go find your own father. Thats cruel. And for OP to not even think of Makayla as his daughter, is just as cruel.
pleasantlyconfused4 writes:
NTA yet.... But I think you need to take a long hard look at what kind of relationship you want with Makayla. I think taking the girls together is out of the picture at this point.
You don't seem to be very strong when it comes to sticking up for Makayla and I am afraid this would be the worst vacation of her life. I think throwing them together for this trip would be a disaster.
Yes, Isla and Keira go on trips with THEIR father. It is clear that this girl is looking at you as a father figure. What kind of message do you want to leave her with? Talk to her and your current wife, your ex is an ex for a reason and won't have your best interest in this. Whereas, your sister has no skin in this game and probably has the best viewpoint.
My best advice is take Makayla somewhere special for the two of you and for god sake talk to the girl and let her know that she is important to you.
hopefulchipmunk0 writes:
Yta. You say you have tried to be a father figure to maKayla since she was 3. But have you really? Sounds like you are only willing to be a father to her when it’s pleases you and your own daughter.
For Laila to say to makayla to go on a trip with her own father knowing her own father has never been involved is a supremely shitty thing to say. For that alone, she should not be rewarded with a trip to Paris.
You are raising an entitled brat and and quite frankly a very unkind human being if you allow her to get away with treating her stepsister that way. Take both girls or don’t go at all.