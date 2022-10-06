Man helps raise 2 of his ex wife's kids, now she wants him to help with the 3rd.

I (60/m) have what I consider to be four children. My first wife had two children - Paul and Ruby- before we married and because I loved her, I loved those children as my own. In our marriage, we had one child, Lucas.

When Lucas was four, my then-wife decided that since we'd gotten married in our mid-20s, we had married too young and she needed time to figure herself out. It devastated me but we remained cordial and we've been amazing co-parents.

For all of these years, I've treated Paul and Ruby like my own children and they have keys to my home.

Important note: OP's wife got re-married and had a daughter named Marrissa with her new husband.