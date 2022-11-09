Man 'humiliates' BIL by gifting him a parenting book, BIL demands public apology.

When this man is conflicted, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for giving my BIL a parenting book for his birthday and embarrassing infront of everybody?"

So to start let me preface this by saying that my sister has been married to Hank for over 6 years. They have 2 kids and one on the way.

I visit her almost daily and I noticed that my BIL does little to nothing around the house or even child care. To give some examples...one time my nephew fell off the stairs and didn't need a hospital but needed immediate care from one of the parents.