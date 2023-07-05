Man's husband won't let them adopt a 6 yo girl because she seems 'prejudiced.'

About halfway through the meeting, my partner started acting weird. He was talking to her less and seemed less interested. We said goodbye and I asked what was up in the car. My partner said 'She asked if she was going to have to live with white people'.

I was shocked but laughed and he said it was when I was using the restroom. I shrugged it off and told him she probably doesn't understand and we would have to expect some things when adopting a child.

He called her racist and said there was nothing we can do about it. I said that was WAY too harsh and she was a wonderful kid. She said something she shouldn't have and if we were able to adopt her, that is something that we would have to address.