Man issues family an ULTIMATUM when they criticize his wife's eating habits. AITA?

At the age of 17 she started seeking help on her own. At first it was just through her school counselor but then when she moved out and went to college, where we met, she started seeing a therapist who specialized in eating disorders and sensory feeding issues.

She was also able to recognize because of therapy, that the reason she struggled to wear certain clothes was related to her SPD and was not her being "weird" about clothes.

My wife has educated herself a lot on food, childhood diet and how to healthily and joyfully introduce new foods to kids. She did this knowing she wanted kids.