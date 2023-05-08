Man kicks out girlfriend for outing his teen son, her family claims he's 'overreacting.'

Coming out of the closet is a deeply personal experience that should only happen when someone feels comfortable. Regardless of how many people 'know' already, it's completely inappropriate to out someone when they haven't spoken about their sexuality themselves. This applies even moreso for young and vulnerable people.
In a best case scenario, outing someone makes them uncomfortable and pushes them too soon (so not a good scenario at all). In a worst case scenario, outing someone can put them in serious physical and existential danger.
He wrote:
AITA for yelling at my girlfriend after she outed my son?
My (M31) girlfriend (M29) of a year met my son (M13) a month ago. He warmed up to her pretty quickly and she started frequently spending the night. My son’s best friend (M14) stayed the night Thursday night since they didn’t have school, and my girlfriend didn’t have work so she was home with them. Since then, I noticed he’d been quiet, but he wouldn’t tell me what was wrong.