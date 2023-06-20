Man leaves friend's 'healthy' dinner, takes son to McDonalds and returns, wife is angry.

Making sure a young kid eats their whole meal can be a project.

Ideally, kids would slurp down whatever is in front of them without a hitch. But that is simply not the reality for many, so it's crucial to find ways to finagle them into getting their basic nutrients. At home, this is easier, since you can have a ready stock of kid-approved favorite snacks ready at the wayside.

But when you're a guest in someone else's home, it can get a bit more complicated.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for taking his son to McDonalds in the middle of a dinner with his wife's friends.

He wrote:

AITA for leaving dinner to get my son McDonalds, even though food was served?