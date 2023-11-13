Man leaves for work without taking son to daycare because he's not ready on time.' UPDATED.

At a certain point, you have to get out the door for work - whether everyone's with you or not.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not taking his son to daycare because he wasn't ready yet. He wrote:

"AITA for making an “if he’s not ready on time, he stays home” policy against my wife’s wishes?"

My wife [31F] an I [33M] have a 3-year-old boy. He currently goes to daycare during the day. I generally drop him off, and then my wife's mother will pick him up. My wife cannot drive so she unfortunately cannot take him. I have found that if I get my son out the door by 8:45, I can get him to daycare and then be on time for work.