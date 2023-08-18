Man won't let SIL get close to son in the wake of his wife's/her sister's death. AITA?

Blaming her for being attached to your son when you made a decision to have her care for him and cutting contact to nothing or nearly nothing? That goes too far.

Your language is very passive towards this situation - but you are the parent here and you made choices to create and allow this situation to continue and it’s not her fault that you did that or that she has some whiplash from the speed at which you’ve changed your mind; and it’s not best for your son to treat his aunt as a stranger and ditch her entirely for a new caregiver.