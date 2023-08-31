Man lets brother & family stay in home after major flood. EXCLUDES his niece. AITA?

When this uncle refuses to let his niece stay with him after a flood, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for letting my brother and family stay with me after a flooding but not my niece?"​​​​​​

I (37M) have been married to my husband (41M) for 4 years. I came out my family as bi when I was 16 and from the very beginning, they were nothing but supportive and to this day, almost my entire family accepts me as who I am.

My niece (20F) is the only exception. She is my brother‘s (43M) daughter and despite her parents showing no prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community, she doesn’t make a secret of her homophobia.

I don‘t know where her believes stem from but the day I first introduced my husband/ then boyfriend to her family, she has been very hostile towards us (she was 14 at the time).