Man gets offended by wife's 'men-free' baby shower, refuses to leave house during it.

The experience of a baby shower, and really everything surrounding bringing a baby into the world, varies drastically depending on your culture.

In one family, a baby shower might be a giant party with people of all ages, while in another it might be a small luncheon exclusively for adult women. There's really no one-size-fits-all, just different cultural norms and personal preferences. Because of this, it's extra important that couples agree on exactly how they want to go about celebrating.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong to refuse to leave the house during his wife's baby shower.

He wrote:

AITA for refusing to not attend my wife's baby shower?