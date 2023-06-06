Man gets offended by wife's 'men-free' baby shower, refuses to leave house during it.

The experience of a baby shower, and really everything surrounding bringing a baby into the world, varies drastically depending on your culture.
In one family, a baby shower might be a giant party with people of all ages, while in another it might be a small luncheon exclusively for adult women. There's really no one-size-fits-all, just different cultural norms and personal preferences. Because of this, it's extra important that couples agree on exactly how they want to go about celebrating.
He wrote:
AITA for refusing to not attend my wife's baby shower?
Last Saturday, my wife had her baby shower, which turned out to be a very long event from midday until 10 pm. Prior to this, while we were planning the baby shower and sending out invites, I had initially intended to invite my entire family. However, my wife informed me that the baby shower was going to be female-only, which confused me.
In my family, I have attended baby showers for all my female relatives, so it felt like this was a cultural difference. Unfortunately, this meant I had to embarrassingly uninvite people after already sending out invitations. Initially, I didn't make a big deal out of it because it was my wife's special day. However, later on, she told me that the 'no men' rule extended to me as well.
I thought she was joking, but she was serious, explaining that it's customary in her family to have a ladies-only baby shower. At this point, I became upset. In a baby shower that I was paying for and planning, I was being excluded from my own wife's event in my own home. I found it absurd. The party lasted for about 10 hours, and I was expected to leave my own house for the entire duration.
We argued back and forth about this issue. It just seemed ridiculous to me that as her husband, I was not allowed to attend my own wife's baby shower. Her sister overheard our argument and supported my wife's stance, saying that men are typically not invited to baby showers and that my presence would ruin the atmosphere and 'vibe.'
This disagreement occurred three weeks before the actual baby shower, and even on the day before the event, I tried reasoning with my wife again to let me stay, but she still refused.
She also told some of her family members about our argument because I got an angry text from her mother telling me to just listen to what she says since the baby shower is for her not me and that she can decide whoever attends or doesn't.
I still refused to leave since it's our home and I'm literally paying for the event. I managed to compromise by just chilling in the backyard. Where everyone else was inside. My wife still wasn't happy about it though. Am I the a**hole here?
ConsequencesInAction wrote:
I can't get past OP paying for the shower. I've never seen that before. In my experience, baby/bridal showers are given by close friends as part of the gift. Having the new mom/bride plan and pay for the shower is ridiculous IMO. She's got enough going on already. I'm from Texas so maybe it's a southern thing.
opinescarf wrote:
Why would anyone want to attend a 10-hour baby shower, let alone host it? What was happening at this event? 10 hours?
CharacterPark6921 wrote:
Traditionally the baby and all the work around it was the woman's responsibility, so in that light, it made sense that baby showers were for women. Most women nowadays want men to be more involved and hands-on fathers. We cannot gatekeep what parts of the baby we want their involvement in. A father should be included in all aspects of the new baby, including the celebrations. NTA.
AlternativeLoan2503 wrote:
This sub is going bonkers if a man doesn't want to be involved with the baby stuff. Now it's going bonkers because a man actually wants to be a part of it all. Make your mind up. I'm going with NTA here.
DisneyLove1995 wrote:
ESH hear me out people now have never been to a baby shower where men weren’t allowed. I had men at mine, now the wife is entitled to have a men-free baby shower if she wants but forcing OP out of his own home for 10 hours is an AH move, if it had been 3-4 hours then sure but 10 is too much.
OP is also the AH because of the whole I paid for it attitude and pushing nonstop to attend. But seeing as the party lasted as long as it did I don’t think it’s such a big deal that he stayed home, he stayed away from the party at least.
HappySummerBreeze wrote:
I don’t think that “paying for the event” is the winning argument you think it is. You’re a family now, there is no yours and hers. It’s definitely a cultural difference, as I’ve never been to a baby shower that included men - even the father. This won’t be the first thing that you two differ on, and with raising a child it will happen often.
You both need to learn a better way of working this out. Neither gets to insist. You both persuade and talk and empathize until you agree on a course going forward. You ABSOLUTELY must NEVER bring people outside your marriage to stick up for one view or the other. If things like your mother or her mother calling whenever you fight continues to happen, then your marriage will fail. It stops now. ESH.
While the votes aren't unanimous either towards NTA or ESH, it does seem clear that OP and his wife need to learn how to resolve conflict in healthier ways.