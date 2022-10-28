Man tells wife it's inappropriate for her to trick-or-treat while pregnant.

When this husband is concerned about his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting my wife to go trick-or-treating?"

My wife (24F), who is pregnant with our first child, asked me if we had plans for Halloween earlier today. It falls on a Monday, and I have to work the next day, so I told her that I didn’t have anything planned, aside from handing out candy to any trick-or-treaters who decide to come by.

My wife said that her friend (also 24F) wanted to go trick-or-treating, and that she invited my wife to come along. Neither my wife or her friend have children yet (aside from wife currently being pregnant), so it would just be the two of them going around asking for candy.