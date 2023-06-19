Man refuses to donate sperm to his ex-gf who is now married to his sister. AITA?

When this man is disturbed by his sister's request, he asks Reddit:
I (30m) am not sure how to describe it. It is really weird situation. My sister (27f) and her wife, Lily (29f) have been married for 2 years. They are trying for a baby. But having a random sperm donor will increase the chances of future incest among their kids. So, they have been looking for someone who they can trust.
The problem is, Lily was my ex 10 years ago. We dated for 3-4 years before calling it quits because she told me she liked girls. Her and my sister started dating shortly after that. I was devastated but I moved on because I met my wife (33f) few years later. We have a daughter and now expecting another baby.
We announced our pregnancy in a family function and everyone was thrilled. My sister approached me and asked if I was willing to be a sperm donor for them and impregnate Lily. I said heck no. This is hella weird.
She told me it isn't a big deal because Lily and I used to date. If we continued dating and married later then we would have been pregnant anyways. Plus there will be less chance of incest because it will be from someone they know.
She thinks this is a brilliant plan. I still refused. She is now playing the victim card and told everyone in our family that me and my wife are homophobic. And we do not want a happy lesbian couple to have a family. My wife said she would leave me if I say yes. I know I will not because this is just weird. But am I wrong? Should I have just helped my sister?
So for those who are wondering about the future incest thing. It is basically they think if they use a random sperm donor, there is a chance that when the kid will grow up and will be at the age of marriage or relationship. It will increase the possibility that they might end up marrying their half sibling from the same sperm donor. They thought having a close family member donating sperm would decrease the possibility and making it. AITA?
ohbabe8 writes:
NTA. You and your wife would have to deal with seeing your biological offspring with your ex for the rest of your lives. That’s mentally tough. Also, unless you go through a proper clinic, you’ll be on the hook for child support in many places. A quick google search shows this has happened in the UK, Kansas and North Carolina.
historian_ writes:
NTA - Maybe you should spread in the family what they want you to do. It’s disgusting. And yes, maybe you would have had kids with her. Thing is that they would have been your kids, not your sisters. This won’t be your nephew/niece, this would be your son/daughter. And you won’t do that to your wife and your kids on top of that. They deserve to know their siblings and to be with them.
cassrowy writes:
NTA. By the time their kid is old enough to date anyone, DNA tests would probably be as easy and immediate as giving someone a high five... They need to go with a sperm donor through the right channels so there's no question of paternity, custody or child support if things go south between your sister and her wife/your ex. Your wife knows what a dumpster fire it would be if you said yes.