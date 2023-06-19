Man refuses to donate sperm to his ex-gf who is now married to his sister. AITA?

She told me it isn't a big deal because Lily and I used to date. If we continued dating and married later then we would have been pregnant anyways. Plus there will be less chance of incest because it will be from someone they know.

She thinks this is a brilliant plan. I still refused. She is now playing the victim card and told everyone in our family that me and my wife are homophobic. And we do not want a happy lesbian couple to have a family. My wife said she would leave me if I say yes. I know I will not because this is just weird. But am I wrong? Should I have just helped my sister?