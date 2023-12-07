Man REFUSES to adopt new wife's 2 yo stepson. AITA?

My mom was constantly trying to get me to call him dad instead of his first name. And he never pushed that boundary. It wasn't til I was in my 20s that I called him dad.

As long you make sure without a doubt that you are treating him no different than your daughter. That you are stepping up and being a Dad to him, that's all that matters.

Even if you don't feel that connection, as long as you are providing that connection to your stepson, it doesn't matter if you adopt him or not. As long as he feels the same love you give your daughter.