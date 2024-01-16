Man refuses to be adopted late in life to 'emotionally appease' younger stepsiblings. AITA?

When this man is disturbed by his family's complicated request regarding his adult adoption, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to be adopted to present this nicely packaged story to my young stepsiblings when they're older?"

My (M) dad got married to Eve last year. Eve has two kids. Her son is 4 now and her daughter is 2. There's a lot of deep stuff in Eve's background and in the kids' with their paternal side of the family. But they really had nobody other than Eve until my dad and Eve met.

Once they got married my dad adopted them. Then my dad's relatives didn't want the kids to be treated the same as the rest of the grandkids and told dad they would never mean as much to them as the rest of the bio family would, so he told them to get lost and cut ties with them.