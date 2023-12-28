Man refuses to childproof house for grandson. 'I've given my daughter too much.' AITA?

When this young grandpa is upset with his living situation, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to childproof my house?"

My wife and I have a daughter [23] called Katie, who has an almost 1 year old son named Jesse. Katie still lives at home with us, which isn’t ideal, but we’ve had to make do with the situation.

My wife has basically become a second mother to Jesse and we have both been helping out Katie as much as possible, as Katie and the father are no longer together. He still does his part but since Katie still lives with us, Jesse is with us most of the time.