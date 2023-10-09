Man refuses to let ex give kids new husband's last name. 'They'll split up anyway.'

↵The internet is the premium place to bring your grievances and get a second, third, or fourth opinion. And few life topics are more loaded with potential grievance than co-parenting with an ex.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for not wanting his ex to give her new husband's last name to the kids. He wrote:

"AITA for not wanting my ex to add her new husband's name to my children's?"

My ex is getting married and has spoken to my children about changing their surnames to match her new surname. This conversation was had without my prior knowledge and in my experience coercive. Since our separation (we were not married) she has had several boyfriends most of which have been introduced to our children.