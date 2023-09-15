Man refuses to increase child support payments after coming into some money. AITA?

My grandmother made me her main beneficiary when she passed away. All that she said was to take care of my kids.

I sold her house after I gave everyone their bequests. I took the money and the rest of the estate and I bought myself a house and a car. Her house was old and not in a great neighborhood for kids. I also put money into my children's education fund.

When my ex found out what I did she got upset. She said that I owed her more child support now. I checked with my lawyer before I did anything. Money from an inheritance, the sale a house, or a lottery win does not count as income. If I had invested the money instead then the interest would count as income.