Man refuses to marry formerly homeless GF unless she meets certain requirements. AITA?

You’re not wrong for feeling this way. Marriage should definitely not be on the table yet. I think you need to have a conversation with her about it, either 1:1 or with the help of a therapist.

I would suggest talking to the therapist first yourself to find the best way to position what you’re saying to make it about HER - being independent and in a good place mentally/emotionally/financially so that she’s making choices for the right reasons.

Rather than talking about your doubts and concerns, no one will ever take it well if you tell them you wonder if she’s with you for shelter and your $ support. It’s just about re-framing the conversation so they hear what you’re saying and you can get the best outcome.