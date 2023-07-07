Man refuses to let mom bring 'ogre husband' and 'goblin child' to her mother's funeral.

However, over COVID, my grandfather died. Sadly, before I ever got to see him again due to my mother not allowing it. My grandmother told my mother that she broke my grandfather's heart by taking her grandson (me) away from her father to please her shitty ogre of a husband and his shitty runt of a child.

My mother was unwelcome at the funeral unless she was coming to apologize to her father before he went in the ground and that she better not dare bring Jacques and Henri. My mother hung up the phone and they never spoke again. My grandmother never forgave my mother for this.