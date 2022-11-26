Man asks if he's wrong for refusing to help sister care for her special needs child.

"AITA for telling my sister that my special needs niece is not my responsibility?"

Before I M40 got married to my wife 33 we talked about everything in advance. It was silly stuff at first. How we squeezed toothpaste, which direction the toilet paper roll should face, that sort of thing. But as our relationship progressed we talked about more serious stuff.

How we would discipline our children, living wills, and what we would do if we knew we were having a child with severe special needs. We decided together that we didn't want to do that to a human. To bring them into the world to suffer. We were lucky enough that it wasn't ever something we had to deal with.