Man refuses to invite son's new partner to second wedding. AITA?

When this father doesn't want to invite his son's partner to his wedding, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not inviting my son's partner to my wedding ?"

I (49M) am getting remarried to my fiancee (41F) in a month and the wedding preparations have gone well except for one issue. My fiancee's family is mostly conservative and thus not very supportive of same sex relationships and my fiancee's siblings plan to bring their children at our wedding and they obviously...

wouldn't want their kids to witness a gay couple at our wedding so then they'd need to explain the situation to them, so we decided to disinvite my son's (21M) partner (in his 20sM) from our wedding so we could avoid such issues.

I definitely wouldn't call my son's partner my future stepson at this point. They've barely been together as it is.