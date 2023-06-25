Parents won't let son leave the house until he stops screaming curse words. AITA?

The irony of this story being posted in a subreddit called 'AITA' is not lost on us.

One parent writes asking for advice on how to handle their 7-year-old son's new bad habit. Reddit seems to think they are approaching the issue all wrong.

'AITA For not letting my son (7) go out in public until he stops repeating a cuss word he learned?'

u/Predi423

Last night me and my girlfriend were watching a movie, probably about 11PM. Our son was supposed to be in bed and asleep for a couple hours by now, but apparently he woke up and walked out to go use the bathroom right when a character loudly said 'F*ck.'

We had the volume lower than normal, but he still heard it. I tried my best to get him back to bed calmly but he kept asking what it meant. I told him it's bad word he shouldn't say and that he doesn't need to know what it means.