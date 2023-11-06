Man won't pay rent like his sisters, gets mad when they get it back with interest years later.

As a parent, you want to set your kids up for financial success. But they don't always see the long-term vision.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for not giving his son the same money as his daughters. He wrote:

"AITA for not giving my son the same opportunity due to his choices?"

My wife regularly uses Reddit and recommended I post on here because our family is split on who is in the wrong. I 56m have 4 kids together with my wife 54f, we have 3 daughters, Chloe (32 F), Wendela (30F) and Emily (24F), we also have one son, Lucas 26m. Me and my wife have since the birth of each one of our kids put in monthly payments in a college fund for them.