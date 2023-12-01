Man returns from Japan, parents throw 'surprise party' with ex and son, it backfires. UPDATED.

Surprise parties can majorly backfire, because of well - the element of surprise.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not being excited when his parents threw him a surprise party with his son. He wrote:

"AITA for not being happy that my parents invited my son to my "welcome party?"

I'll try to make everything as easy to understand as possible, but of course, I can answer questions if I have to. So, when I (M29) was 21 I got a scholarship to study in Japan (I was a college student in the US). I was very excited to go, however, a girl I was seeing ended up pregnant (we were not together, but were exclusive).