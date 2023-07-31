Man gets revenge on 'nosy' mother by publicly announcing his wife's miscarriage. AITA?

When this husband feels like he may have made a mistake, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for just posting 'My wife miscarried' on my mom's social media?'

My wife was pregnant with our first child. We weren't telling anyone yet because it was early. My mom was over at our house and noticed some obvious clues of pregnancy.

She asked about it and we were honest. We also asked her to please respect our wishes and not go telling people because it was early in the pregnancy and we wanted time to ourselves to absorb it.

The pregnancy was unplanned but welcome. My mom lasted two weeks before she started posting about becoming a grandmother. We hadn't told her yet we lost the baby. I was still feeling dead inside when I saw her post so I just commented that 'Elise miscarried a week ago'.