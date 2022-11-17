Someecards Logo
Man won't return ring to mom after his engagement 'disaster,' family is taking sides.

Maggie Lalley
Nov 17, 2022 | 9:07 PM
When this man is salty about his mom's engagement ring, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not returning my mom’s ring?"

I (28M) and my ex girlfriend Mela (28F) were together for 7 years. Mela was obsessed with marriage.

She literally had a Pinterest full of wedding ideas for years. Around year 4 of our relationship she started outright saying that she wanted to be married and wanted to be proposed in this way or that way and basically making plans.

I told her that I would think about it. While I loved her, I wasn’t sure if marriage was for me. We had an argument and she made an ultimatum.

Either I propose or we break up. I didn’t make a decision and she broke up with me. I realized I wanted her in my life and I proposed. My mom gave me her engagement ring which wasn’t Mela’s style or size but she seemed happy.

