Man 'ruins' gender reveal when sister steals name of his stillborn child without asking.

The most mainstream portrayal of having kids often shows pregnancy and birth as a smooth and magical ride into the world of parenthood. And while this can be the experience for some people, the reality for many is far more complicated.
Pregnancy and childbirth, even in the modern age, can still be a physically risky experience for both the mother and child. Miscarriages, stillbirths, and various complications are far more common than media depictions display. And the trauma people carry from it is often invisible.
He wrote:
AITA for ruining my sister's gender reveal?
TW: Miscarriage
I am going to keep this light on details to avoid being identified so if I left anything out I'll try to answer.
Background: I (30M) have a sister "Layla" (28F). Both me and Layla are married, I to "Pam" (29F) and Layla to "Greg" (30M). Me and my sister had a grandma who sadly passed away when we were in high school. Since we are both married and both plan on having kids, the topic of names came up and we both said we wanted to name a child after our grandma, let's say her name was Victoria.