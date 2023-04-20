Man 'ruins' gender reveal when sister steals name of his stillborn child without asking.

The most mainstream portrayal of having kids often shows pregnancy and birth as a smooth and magical ride into the world of parenthood. And while this can be the experience for some people, the reality for many is far more complicated.

Pregnancy and childbirth, even in the modern age, can still be a physically risky experience for both the mother and child. Miscarriages, stillbirths, and various complications are far more common than media depictions display. And the trauma people carry from it is often invisible.

To this very point, in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for ruining his sister's gender reveal.

He wrote:

AITA for ruining my sister's gender reveal?

TW: Miscarriage I am going to keep this light on details to avoid being identified so if I left anything out I'll try to answer.