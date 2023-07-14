Man ruins pregnant cousin's surprise gender reveal party. 'She deserved it.' AITA?

When this man is irritated with his cousin's pregnant wife, he asks Reddit:

'AITA For Kicking Out a Pregnant Lady From My Birthday Party?'

I 27 M had my birthday party 2 weeks ago.My mother had planned a surprise party for me at my house since she has a spare key.She invited my 26 M cousin and his 26 F pregnant wife.I don’t have anything against my cousin but I do with his wife.For some backstory my cousin used to live with me when he was in college.In his third year of college he met his now wife.

It was all fine until in his last year of college his girlfriend moved in with us.For the fist weeks it was all right but then she started coming into my room and stealing my money which I confronted her about and she said that she hadn’t done it.