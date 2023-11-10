Man sends struggling step-siblings and ex-stepdad an eviction notice. AITA?

When this man feels guilty about evicting his "family," he asks Reddit:

"AITA for sending my stepsiblings and ex step dad a eviction notice since they cant pay the increased rent?"

Ok so I acquired a home as a gift from my dad but I decided to move halfway across the country so I decided to rent it out to my mom and her family for about half of what the rent would normally be for a similar property cause she's my blood.

So about 6 months ago my mom passed away and I decided that I had no real reason to be nice and offer them the lowered rent so about 3 months after the funeral I told them that the rent would be increasing in 3 months to what would be expected for the area and they should either figure out some way to pay the increased rent or they can leave.