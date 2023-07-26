Man shuts down ex-wife's other ex who calls wanting 'stepdad' time with son.

Co-parenting with an ex is complicated when it's just the two of you coordinating logistics.

But it's a whole different animal when you're navigating each other's new partners, and even more confusingly, their other exes.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his wife's second husband he can't see their son.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my son's 'stepdad' to stay away from my kid and leave me the f#$k alone?

My ex-wife and I had one son, Albert. When we split up, we both remarried. I remarried my current wife, and we have a daughter and a son. She remarried as well, and she had two sons. However, she ended up divorcing her husband and remarrying again and having another kid. So we'll call her second husband Carl and her current husband Dan.