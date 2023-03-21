Man shuts down stepson's request to become guardian of baby sister if parents die.

No one wants to think about the logistics of their own death.

But when you have children, it's important to have an updated will that determines who they'd live with if an untimely accident occurred.

Picking a potential guardian is a big decision, you have to consider who has financial stability, emotional availability, and of course, who would even want to take on that responsibility during a tragedy.

Enthusiasm for the child, while appreciated, usually isn't the single deciding factor when picking a guardian.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for laughing at the idea of his step son becoming guardian in an emergency.

He wrote:

AITA for laughing at the idea of my step son becoming my daughter’s guardian if my wife and I unexpectedly passed?