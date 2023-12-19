Man shuts down wife's idea to name baby after anime, 'he'll get made fun of.' UPDATED.

What you name your kid massively impacts their childhood experience.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife they can't name their son after an anime character. He wrote:
So my wife (21) and I (26) are having a baby in two months and she brought up the topic about what we should name our baby boy, I was thinking like Daniel or something but she wants to name our kid after Eren Yeager the character from Attack on Titans.
I think it’s utterly ridiculous and it will be embarrassing for him when he grows up but my wife things it would be cool and no one is going to make fun of him. She is in our room crying right now because I don’t think we should name our son Eren just because my last name is Yeager so am I the ahole?
knugget2 wrote:
NTA. Naming a child is a dual decision between both parents. Perhaps Eren, as a middle name, would be a good compromise, as another has suggested. I love how anime is so popular in the West now, but naming kids after characters is silly, and you're just asking for them to get teased. And this doesn't just pertain to anime either.
CharleG0 wrote:
NTA. Naming your son after an omnicidal maniac who killed billions of people, destroyed the world, and in the end cried about not wanting his stepsister to sleep with other men is a recipe for lifetime bullying and ridicule.
The_Bad_Agent wrote:
NTA. Besides, this is a two yes one no situation. She'll have to get over it, so you can work together on a name that you both approve.
ballman666 wrote:
NTA, as someone whose parents wanted to be different, it is a real pain in the ass having to spell or repeat (several times) your name everytime you order at a fast food place, drive through, coffee joint, etc...
And the crap you get as a kid, even just good-natured teasing from friends is just exhausting. If I had known that I could legally change my name at 18 to something regular I would have. Please do your children a favor and give them regular names.
UPDATE: We ended up talking about it and she said the reason she was crying was not because I said no but because she really didn’t see the problem with it (plus hormones) she is willing to cooperate with the name as long as it’s not Daniel.
I did explain to her that because the character committed mass genocide it’s not the best name to pick out. She did say not a lot of people will not know that anime by the time he is older which is understandable, but if they do it could be a problem.
Clearly, OP is NTA, this is simply not a name a child should have.