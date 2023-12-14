Man skips family Xmas because mom excludes stepson from family tradition. AITA?

When this dad is fed up with his mom's treatment of his stepson, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for skipping Christmas with my family because my mother doesn't want my stepson to take part in a family tradition?"

My (33M) parents (64F,68M) own a country house and there's this tradition for every child in our family to plant a tree there. I did it myself when I was five, and so did my brother and my sister, and all my nephews and nieces.

I have a 6-year-old daughter with my ex-girlfriend. My mother called me to ask if I’ll have my daughter for Christmas (we usually spend Christmases in the country house), because now she’s old enough to plant her tree.