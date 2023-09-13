Man sleeps a few hours before getting stepdaughter from holding station, wife upset.

No matter how much you agree on, if you're parenting with a partner - there are going to be times you have a different sense of urgency about your kids. While one parent might be up-in-arms over a situation, the other might feel far more calm and collected. Not feeling like you're on the same page can be really hard, even if from a macro perspective you still are.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for wanting to sleep a few hours before bailing his stepdaughter out of jail. He wrote:

"AITA for not immediately driving to bail my stepdaughter out of j@il?"