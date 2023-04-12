Man snaps at ex wife for trying to force kids to grieve their 'mean' stepdad.

Grief is a deeply complicated emotion, and it can show up in a lot of ways.
Navigating emotional differences while someone is grieving can be immensely prickly, since their energy is in a completely different galaxy. So any disagreement or misunderstanding feels like it's turned up to 100.
He wrote:
AITA for yelling at my ex and telling her to stop trying to make our kids perform for her after the death of her husband?
My ex-wife and I share two children. Our daughter is 13 and our son is 11. She was remarried for 7 years and has two children with her late husband. He died a week ago. My kids were not close to the man. He was a harda*s and the kids found him overly strict (and I agree) and they didn't like being around him.