Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man snaps at ex wife for trying to force kids to grieve their 'mean' stepdad.

Man snaps at ex wife for trying to force kids to grieve their 'mean' stepdad.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 12, 2023 | 4:30 PM
ADVERTISING

Grief is a deeply complicated emotion, and it can show up in a lot of ways.

Navigating emotional differences while someone is grieving can be immensely prickly, since their energy is in a completely different galaxy. So any disagreement or misunderstanding feels like it's turned up to 100.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for yelling at his ex after she pressured their kids to perform at a funeral.

He wrote:

AITA for yelling at my ex and telling her to stop trying to make our kids perform for her after the death of her husband?

My ex-wife and I share two children. Our daughter is 13 and our son is 11. She was remarried for 7 years and has two children with her late husband. He died a week ago. My kids were not close to the man. He was a harda*s and the kids found him overly strict (and I agree) and they didn't like being around him.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content