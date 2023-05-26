Man snaps at SIL for criticizing daughter's interest in graffiti, 'your husband sucks.'

Hell hath no fury quite like a parent who gets told they're doing a bad job. Even the most emotionally contained person is bound to pop off if their parenting is being criticized. This applies exponentially if the criticism is coming from another parent.

In these instances, fighting fire with fire can be so cathartic, even when it causes more chaos.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for laying into his sister-in-law after she criticized his support of his daughter's passions.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my sister-in-law that she doesn’t have room to criticize the way I support my daughter’s passions when her own husband is barely involved with their kids?