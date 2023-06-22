Man snaps at teen son and GF when they reveal they don't want him at birth of grandchild.

Supporting your kids as they grow up is a special difficulty all in itself. But supporting your kids as they make their own kids is a whole new labyrinth of complex emotions and trigger points, all ready to detonate if you make the wrong move.
Luckily, the internet is always ready to weigh in with hot takes on any and all family dynamics, and who is in the right and wrong, and whether there's even a right or wrong.
He wrote:
AITA for expecting to meet my grandchild?
My (42) son (Jay - 18) is having a baby with his girlfriend (Kate - 18). I will be honest in saying I don’t think they are ready for this. They have been together for less than a year, but she is due in July. Obviously, I know that things happen, so we are doing our best to embrace it. I’m excited to meet this new little person.
Anyways, Kate’s family is uninvolved – they honestly weren’t great parents to begin with, but when they found out they kicked their pregnant 17-year-old to the streets. My son and her were living with me until two weeks ago when they got their first apartment. I am extremely proud of them. We had a room set up for the baby, but since they got their own place, I let them take all the baby items I purchased.
I mean a fully furnished nursery, and then of course everything from the shower – that baby isn’t going to be wanting for much. Well, the baby is breech. They have tried everything to get that baby to turn, but nothing! So, they have a C-section scheduled for July 3rd assuming the baby doesn’t flip\she goes into labor.
I requested this day off of work, and then asked my son and Kate if they would like me to pick them up or if they planned to have my son drive them. My son was confused and told me that he would drive them, why would I drive them? I told him I was just offering, and told him I’d be in the waiting room waiting for her to get out of surgery.
Then Kate jumped in and said they weren’t having any visitors at the hospital. She said she needed time to heal, and they wanted to bond with the baby. She said it would just be the two of them and her sister. I’ll admit I was pretty taken aback – I mean, I feel like as the grandparent I’m closer than the aunt – but whatever.
I said okay because I didn’t want to fight, and said I would be waiting at their house. Kate jumped back in and said the only visitor they would be having was her older sister. She said she would be in pain, bleeding, and trying to breastfeed, and that she wanted privacy to do that.
She also said that I never got my TDAP booster (which I don’t need as I had it maybe 5 years ago when I had to go to the ER for a cut), so I couldn’t come until the baby had its first shots or I got the shot.
I pointed out to her if she didn’t have a vaginal birth that she wouldn’t be bleeding and it would just be a surgery recovery and she could stay in the bedroom and relax and my son could bring her the baby when it's hungry. She told me that ‘nobody was taking her newborn from her.’ Lots of other things were said, and I feel extremely taken advantage of.
I sheltered and provided for her and my son and I didn’t have to - plus I gifted them a lot. I now see a lot of other narc tendencies from her, and I feel like it's WWIII with my poor boy caught in the middle. I don’t feel like an @$$hole, but she and my son are saying I am. AITA?
Shitsuri wrote:
You absolutely bleed after a C-section, first of all
Second of all, YTA and it sounds like “your poor boy” is on his girlfriend’s side. Stop taking it so personally.
Dreadifare wrote:
I didn’t even need to read past the title to know YTA. However, I did. This is classic you owe me parent behavior. Yikes, back off before you do more damage.
Doctor-Liz wrote:
Yes, YTA. First, of course, she'll be bleeding. The bleeding comes from the placenta detaching from the uterus, it's bleedy! Second, you need a TDAP booster. Five years is not recent enough for a newborn. Third, Kate wants to sit at home and hold her baby and her boyfriend and cry.
She does not want to dress, shower or sit up in bed, let alone host people. The f$#k. Your response to 'I just want to bond with my baby in hospital' was 'I'll be waiting at your house'?? The f#@k?? Have you forgotten what it was like when you'd just given birth?
Fourth, hinting until you're given a hard 'no' then complaining that someone was rude? Bad look. Your little dig at the end about 'narc tendencies' reads a lot like 'every accusation is a confession.' Also a bad look. She obviously doesn't come from a close or supportive family sister excepted). That does damage. She's also shown that she's ready and willing to lose family over this baby.
You're in the wrong anyway - you've overstepped massively and by the sounds of it were pretty insulting. 'Lots of other things were said' hides less than you'd like to think it does. Apologize, get your TDAP shot, wait for an invitation to visit.
You f@#ked up big, own it and your relationship with your family has a chance. Get defensive, or turn the 'gift' of furniture into an obligation, and find out how soon they'll cut you out.
Passenger_Glad wrote:
YTA - 1) you are factually wrong about bleeding. I have had 3 C-sections and bled for 4-6 weeks afterward. The bleeding is lochia and every woman experiences it after birth regardless of how she delivered. 2) It’s extremely common now for parents to take the first few days to bond alone with their baby. It’s not a personal thing against you specifically.
3) as for her older sister being there, she’s most likely there to take care of her sister not just to see the new baby, and YES there is a big difference in that. 4) If she is requesting you get the shot, get the damn shot or show proof that you have had it recently enough to not need a booster.
FSUfan35 wrote:
YTA - You're closer to the baby than the mother's sister how exactly? How do those mental gymnastics work? And talk about narcissistic tendencies, you're literally saying you're entitled to be in the hospital because you bought them things. Also, a TDAP vaccine is recommended for anyone that is going to around a newborn for an extended period of time.
Edit to add:
-
I'm a man.
-
I see now that I have been the @$$ in several ways, so I'm going to just apologize to keep the peace and accept that I'll have to wait.
Well, that settles that.